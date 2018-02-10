No. 6 Texas A&M Sweeps Day Two of Aggie Classic - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

No. 6 Texas A&M Sweeps Day Two of Aggie Classic

The Texas A&M softball team opened the second day of the Aggie Classic with two wins Saturday, defeating the Boston College Eagles via the run-rule, 11-3, and Texas Tech, 9-5, in comeback fashion. With the wins, the Aggies move to 4-0 on the season.

Samantha Show got the start in game one and had trouble early when Boston College plated two runs on a pair of doubles and a walk in the first.

The Aggies responded with two of their own as Kaitlyn Alderink scored on a throwing error before Show drew a bases-loaded walk. In the third, the Aggies took the lead for good as Riley Sartain blasted her first home run of the season to left.

The Maroon & White opened up the game with a sixth run fourth inning. Tori Vidales drove in Kelbi Fortenberry on a single before three runs scored on a grounder that went through the legs of Boston College’s second baseman and rolled to the wall. Sarah Hudek singled scoring Riley Sartain prior to Show capping off the inning with a single to first base.

After the Eagles (0-4) scored on a RBI groundout to second in the top of the fifth, Vidales sealed the victory with a two-run home to left center.

Show earned her second win of the season allowing three hits, three runs, two of which were earned, while striking out two.

In game two, the Red Raiders quickly jumped out to a 5-0 lead, scoring one in the first and four in the third. The Aggies responded with four in the bottom half of the third. Walters started the rally with a two-RBI double to left, before Sartain drew a bases-loaded walk. Back-to-back sacrifice flies to right by Sarah Hudek and Show closed the lead to one.

Kristen Cuyos began the bottom half of the sixth with a double to left center before Erica Russell walked and Alderink reached on a fielder’s choice to load the bases. Vidales then ripped a single up the middle, scoring Milligan, who pinch ran for Cuyos, and Russell. Walters immediately followed with a dinger to dead center, her first of the season.

Payton McBride stymied the Red Raider offense out of the bullpen, allowing only two baserunners on in four innings to earn the win.

The Aggies are back in action Sunday at 12:15 against Houston to close out the Aggie Classic.

  • SportsMore>>

  • No. 1 Baylor A&T Wins at No. 11 Concordia (Wis.)

    No. 1 Baylor A&T Wins at No. 11 Concordia (Wis.)

    Saturday, February 10 2018 11:15 PM EST2018-02-11 04:15:29 GMT
    The top-ranked and three-time defending national champion Baylor acrobatics & tumbling team (2-0) took down Concordia (Wis.) (0-3) 276.940-230.845 on Saturday night at R. John Buuck Field House. The Bears won every event, starting with a 38.30-32.45 win in the compulsory heats. BU took the acro heats 29.30-26.75 and pyramid heats 29.45-28.25 to take a 97.05-87.45 lead into halftime. In the second half, Baylor took the toss heats 28.55-23.50 and tumbling heats 57.55-45.825, befor...More >>
    The top-ranked and three-time defending national champion Baylor acrobatics & tumbling team (2-0) took down Concordia (Wis.) (0-3) 276.940-230.845 on Saturday night at R. John Buuck Field House. The Bears won every event, starting with a 38.30-32.45 win in the compulsory heats. BU took the acro heats 29.30-26.75 and pyramid heats 29.45-28.25 to take a 97.05-87.45 lead into halftime. In the second half, Baylor took the toss heats 28.55-23.50 and tumbling heats 57.55-45.825, befor...More >>

  • Texas A&M Upsets No. 24 Kentucky

    Texas A&M Upsets No. 24 Kentucky

    Saturday, February 10 2018 11:00 PM EST2018-02-11 04:00:02 GMT
    SPORTS-Texas A&M Basketball1SPORTS-Texas A&M Basketball1

    Freshman point guard T.J. Starks scored 17 points and Texas A&M toppled No. 24 Kentucky 85-74 on Saturday night in a sold-out and raucous Reed Arena. John Calipari has lost three consecutive games for the first time since taking over the Kentucky program before the 2009-2010 season. Kentucky (17-8, 6-6 Southeastern Conference) led 30-26 at halftime, but the Aggies (17-8, 6-6) made 11 of their first 16 shots in the second half - including all four of their 3-point attempts - to t...

    More >>

    Freshman point guard T.J. Starks scored 17 points and Texas A&M toppled No. 24 Kentucky 85-74 on Saturday night in a sold-out and raucous Reed Arena. John Calipari has lost three consecutive games for the first time since taking over the Kentucky program before the 2009-2010 season. Kentucky (17-8, 6-6 Southeastern Conference) led 30-26 at halftime, but the Aggies (17-8, 6-6) made 11 of their first 16 shots in the second half - including all four of their 3-point attempts - to t...

    More >>

  • UMHB women's basketball falls to Concordia Texas

    UMHB women's basketball falls to Concordia Texas

    Saturday, February 10 2018 10:44 PM EST2018-02-11 03:44:00 GMT
    (Source: Texas A&M)(Source: Texas A&M)
    The Texas A&M women's golf finished ninth at the Florida State Matchup at the Don Veller Seminole Golf Course and Club, in the Aggies' first event of the spring.   Texas A&M shot a 13-over 301 in the final round, finishing the tournament at 884 (+26). No. 7 South Carolina (848, -16) took home the team title with a score of 16-under and five-stroke cushion on second-place Michigan State (853, -11).   Maddie Szeryk (216, E) led the Aggies on the par-72, 6,212-yard cou...More >>
    The Texas A&M women's golf finished ninth at the Florida State Matchup at the Don Veller Seminole Golf Course and Club, in the Aggies' first event of the spring.   Texas A&M shot a 13-over 301 in the final round, finishing the tournament at 884 (+26). No. 7 South Carolina (848, -16) took home the team title with a score of 16-under and five-stroke cushion on second-place Michigan State (853, -11).   Maddie Szeryk (216, E) led the Aggies on the par-72, 6,212-yard cou...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly