No. 6 Texas A&M Sweeps Day Two of Aggie Classic

The Texas A&M softball team opened the second day of the Aggie Classic with two wins Saturday, defeating the Boston College Eagles via the run-rule, 11-3, and Texas Tech, 9-5, in comeback fashion. With the wins, the Aggies move to 4-0 on the season.

Samantha Show got the start in game one and had trouble early when Boston College plated two runs on a pair of doubles and a walk in the first.

The Aggies responded with two of their own as Kaitlyn Alderink scored on a throwing error before Show drew a bases-loaded walk. In the third, the Aggies took the lead for good as Riley Sartain blasted her first home run of the season to left.

The Maroon & White opened up the game with a sixth run fourth inning. Tori Vidales drove in Kelbi Fortenberry on a single before three runs scored on a grounder that went through the legs of Boston College’s second baseman and rolled to the wall. Sarah Hudek singled scoring Riley Sartain prior to Show capping off the inning with a single to first base.

After the Eagles (0-4) scored on a RBI groundout to second in the top of the fifth, Vidales sealed the victory with a two-run home to left center.

Show earned her second win of the season allowing three hits, three runs, two of which were earned, while striking out two.

In game two, the Red Raiders quickly jumped out to a 5-0 lead, scoring one in the first and four in the third. The Aggies responded with four in the bottom half of the third. Walters started the rally with a two-RBI double to left, before Sartain drew a bases-loaded walk. Back-to-back sacrifice flies to right by Sarah Hudek and Show closed the lead to one.

Kristen Cuyos began the bottom half of the sixth with a double to left center before Erica Russell walked and Alderink reached on a fielder’s choice to load the bases. Vidales then ripped a single up the middle, scoring Milligan, who pinch ran for Cuyos, and Russell. Walters immediately followed with a dinger to dead center, her first of the season.

Payton McBride stymied the Red Raider offense out of the bullpen, allowing only two baserunners on in four innings to earn the win.

The Aggies are back in action Sunday at 12:15 against Houston to close out the Aggie Classic.