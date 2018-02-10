No. 10/12 Baylor Softball Wins Two to Sweep Northwestern State Series

No. 10/12 Baylor softball (3-0) finished off a three-game sweep of Northwestern State (0-3), taking 8-4 and 4-1 wins in a Saturday doubleheader at Getterman Stadium.

In game one, Regan Green (1-0) made her Baylor debut, going 6.0 innings, allowing five hits and three earned runs, while striking out five and walking three.

All nine Baylor starters in the batting lineup recorded a hit, highlighted by Jessie Scroggins going 3-for-4 with a double.

The Lady Bears started quick, posting two runs in the home half of the first. Carlee Wallace led off with a single to right field, moving over on an infield single for Scroggins.

A four-pitch walk of Goose McGlaun loaded the bases for Shelby Friudenberg, who grounded out to third base, but drove in Wallace for the RBI.

Taylor Ellis roped a single to left field, scoring Scroggins to give BU a 2-0 lead after one.

The Lady Demons scored their first run of the weekend in the third, but the Lady Bears took it right back in the bottom of the third.

Kyla Walker led off the inning with a bunt single, stealing second, and advancing to third on an errant throw by the NSU catcher.

McGlaun picked up an RBI on a sac fly, pushing BU’s lead back to two at 3-1.

Adding some crucial insurance in the bottom of the fifth, Walker got it rolling with another single, followed by one for Scroggins.

A McGlaun double after an 11-pitch, full-count battle to left center scored Walker, moving Scroggins to third. A sac fly to center from Friudenberg plated Scroggins and an Ellis groundout scored Madi O’Neal, who came on to run for McGlaun.

The Lady Demons persisted, adding two in the top of the sixth, but the Lady Bears took them back in the next half inning.

Wallace led off with a walk, with Alyssa Avalos making her BU debut to pinch run and going on to steal second.

A double to left-center for Scroggins moved Avalos to third, setting up for an RBI groundout by McGlaun.

Friudenberg came through again, with an RBI single to score Scroggins, putting BU back up by five, at 8-3.

NSU scratched a run back in the top of the sixth, pushing Gia Rodoni, who came on to close out the game. After loading the bases with nobody out, Rodoni settled in to force three swinging strikeouts to close out the 8-4 win and secure the series victory.

In game two, Goose McGlaun made her first start in the circle, pitching a complete game and allowing just one run on four hits, while striking out two and walking one.

The Lady Bears got to scoring rolling in the home half of the third, with Caitlin Charlton leading off the frame with an infield single.

A single from Walker and a walk for Wallace loaded the bases with no one out.

A single for Scroggins scored Charlton and a wild pitch added a second run.

McGlaun took another walk, loading the bases and leading to a sac fly RBI for Friudenberg, closing a three-run inning for BU.

A solo HR for the Lady Demons cut the lead back in the top of the fourth, but the Lady Bears responded again in the bottom of the frame.

A double for Ellis led off the inning, with Charlton attempting to sac bunt her over to third. Another errant throw to first allowed Ellis to score, icing the game at 4-1 with McGlaun retiring nine of the next 10 Lady Demons to finish off the series sweep.