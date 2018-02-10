Most of Central Texas under a Winter Weather Advisory

A strong cold front plowed through Central Texas Saturday, dropping afternoon temperatures into the 30s and 40s. Conditions will go downhill overnight Saturday and into Sunday as moisture spreads across the region.

Starting Saturday evening, temperatures will fall into the low 30s and upper 20s from north to south. The coldest temperatures will likely reside across our northern and western-most counties, which is where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. Moisture moving in from the south will translate to drizzle, but once temperatures fall to/below freezing, drizzle will switch over to freezing drizzle. This is our main concern tonight, as bridges, overpasses and some roads will become icy.

Temperatures are expected to fall into the mid to upper 20s by Sunday morning. Any moisture that falls from the sky will quickly freeze on the ground, and many locations could be looking at a glaze of ice by sunrise. Some of our forecast models are also suggesting that a broken line of storms will push through Central Texas between the mid to late morning. This may lead to a moderate band of sleet across the region. Temperatures will struggle to climb out of the 30s Sunday, especially if the clouds stick around. You'll want to avoid roads, especially if you live north and west of Waco/Temple/Killeen. The wintry mix should wind down by the late afternoon and evening, but icy surfaces will likely linger into Monday morning.

Be sure to have your First Alert Weather App handy. We will keep you informed throughout the event.

