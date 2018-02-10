Unidentified man shot to death in Harker Heights

Police are asking for help identifying man who was shot to death in Harker Heights on Saturday morning.

Police said around 2:30 a.m. officers found a man lying in the middle of the intersection on S. Roy Reynolds Drive and W. Beeline Lane. There were other people in the road waving officers down.

Officers performed CPR on the man, who was not breathing and did not have a pulse. The man had multiple gunshot wounds, one in the neck.

Harker Heights EMS arrived and attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.

Police do not know the identity of the man. He is described as a black man about 26-years-old with short cropped hair and multiple tattoos on both arms. He was wearing a grey tank top, black jeans over black and white basketball shorts and black Nike Basketball shoes with black ankle socks.

Police ask anyone who recognizes this description or has any information on this incident is asked to call Harker Heights Police Department at 245-953-5400.

