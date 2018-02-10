Police identify man shot to death in Harker Heights

Harker Heights police identified the man who was shot to death in Harker Heights on Saturday morning as 35-year-old Larry Sterling of Killeen.

Police said around 2:30 a.m. officers found a man lying in the middle of the intersection on S. Roy Reynolds Drive and W. Beeline Lane. There were other people in the road waving officers down.

Officers performed CPR on the man, who was not breathing and did not have a pulse. The man had multiple gunshot wounds, one in the neck.

Harker Heights EMS arrived and attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.

