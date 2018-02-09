Baylor law students learn how to 'Make a Difference'

Baylor law students and some lawyers are learning how they can make a difference in their communities.

At Baylor Law School's LEAD Counsel conference, students and other people in the community learned about how they can impact policy and legislation.

Texas Supreme Court Chief Justice Nathan Hecht talked about getting access to justice in Texas.

Organizers say the idea is to inspire and equip students and lawyers for their work in the legal system.

"This conference is a great way to educate law students and inspire them to think about ways they can impact their communities," Ali Mosser, the conference coordinator, said. "I wanted to be an integral part of helping law students think about that question."



"We're really hoping that people in the community as law students as lawyers as community members feel that they want to get involved," Morgan Blair, LEAD Counsel President, said. "So we're really hoping that people leave inspired to do something. "

Conference speakers also touched on combating human trafficking.

