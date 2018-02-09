140 guests dance the night away at Night to Shine

It was an unforgettable prom experience Friday night for 140 people in Central Texas with special needs.

Night to Shine, held at Crestview Church of Christ in Waco, was sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

Crestview was one of 450 locations across the world hosting Night to Shine.

"I am super excited," Mallery Smith, a guest, said. "This is my first time so I'm super excited."

People with special needs ages 14 and older were treated like celebrities at the event, from hair and makeup stations to shoe shining areas to corsages and even limousine rides.

At the end of the event, every guest was crowned king and queen.

There were 350 volunteers who helped put the event on.

