'Uptown' Waco area starting to see more growth

Central Texas is seeing more businesses and housing developments pop up all over the area.

In Waco, there's an area that's starting to make a new name for itself.

Locals are calling it "Uptown Waco."

"Uptown is the up and coming place to be in Waco," Summer Shine, owner of Luna Juice Bar, said.

Shine is one of many business owners who are moving their businesses to Uptown between 11th Street and 25th Street.

"Uptown, we always kind of viewed it as just the void," Darius Ewing, Project Manager for Rydell Real Estate, said.

A few years ago, Rydell Real Estate noticed "a void" between downtown and Castle Heights.

"It was ready to have a label put on it," Ewing said. "There were a lot of rental houses that were kind of run down and a lot of these really cool buildings that weren't really being used for anything in particular that was growing the community. So we decided to start here."

