Temple clinic there for you no matter what

With a lot of uncertainty when it comes to health care recently, one Central Texas clinic wants you to know they are there for you.

The Temple Community Clinic is celebrating 25 years of service. It is a community-born project that is funded by donations. They don't receive any federal funding.

This weekend they are hosting their annual Caring Ball to help raise funds to keep serving the area.

"What you're seeing is government-funded programs that are ending or being cut back because of lack of funding or the government may be closing," said Sherri Woytek, the Temple Community Clinic executive director. "Our clinic continues to operate because we are operating from the hearts of our community."

"We're here and we're available and if they, or someone they know, needs healthcare and if they are primarily using the emergency room perhaps for healthcare, that's not the best way to get healthcare," said Jerry Haisler, the board president for the Temple Community Clinic.

The clinic is also run by volunteers. They have about 1,200 patient visits a year.

The Caring Ball will be Saturday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Mayborn Convention Center in Temple.

