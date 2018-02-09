Top ranked Baylor A&T takes first road trip - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
After opening the season with a victory against the No. 8 Alderson Broaddus Battlers on Sunday, the top-ranked and three-time defending national champion Baylor acrobatics & tumbling team will travel to Mequon, Wisconsin, to take on Concordia (Wisconsin) on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT.

The Bears (1-0) started 2018 with a 267.435-251.360 victory five days ago at the Ferrell Center. After getting the first meet under its belt, Baylor will look to keep building momentum this weekend and try to extend its winning streak to 10.

"We did some good things on Sunday but left more to be desired,” said fourth-year head coach Felecia Mulkey. “We have to clean some parts up and get better. We made some changes and had good practices this week, and we'll keep getting better. We want to use each meet to build into a stronger team and look to do that this weekend at Concordia."

Concordia (0-2) opened the season with a loss to No. 6 Gannon, 273.195-230.530. On Feb. 5, the Falcons lost their second match to the No. 2 Oregon Ducks, 267.890-225.305.

