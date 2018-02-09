Aggie equestrian travels for top 10 SEC challenge

The No. 2 Texas A&M equestrian team travels to No. 8 South Carolina in the squad's first conference meet of the spring on Saturday at 9 a.m. CT at One Wood Farm in Blythewood, S.C.

The Aggies (7-2, 2-1 SEC) are coming off a 12-6 victory against Fresno State on Feb.3. Against the Bulldogs, the Maroon & White won both Equitation over Fences and Horsemanship, 3-1, while taking Equitation on the Flat and Reining, 3-2. Caroline Dance led the way for Texas A&M, earning the Aggies lone MOP honor of the meet after an 84-76 victory over Paige Pastorino in Fences.

South Carolina enters the contest with a 2-4 (0-3 SEC) record and are coming off a 12-7 win against SMU in Dallas, Texas, on Feb. 3.

The two teams previously squared off on Sept. 29 in College Station where the Aggies prevailed, 12-8. Rebekah Chenelle led the Marron & White in the Hunt Seat arena by tallying a victory in both Fences and Flat, and was named MOP for both events. Kalee McCann was also named MOP after breaking the 2-2 tie in Reining to give the squad a 3-2 win over the Gamecocks after defeating Jordan Scott, 74-73.

Live scoring for Saturday's meet can be found online at www.gamecocksonline.com.