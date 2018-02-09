Lady Bears tennis preps for weekend home stand

No. 16 Baylor women’s tennis (2-2) hosts a pair of weekend matchups at home against Tulsa on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 3 p.m. (CT) and UCF on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 4 p.m. Both matches will be played at Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

The Lady Bears opened the season with back-to-back victories over Western Michigan, 6-0, and New Mexico, 6-0, but recently suffered dual match losses at Kentucky, 4-1, and at No. 2 Vanderbilt, 6-1. Baylor remains undefeated at home and has won 21 consecutive regular season dual matches at home.

“Historically, we play very well at home,” head coach Joey Scrivano said. Our fans bring energy and are an x-factor for us. It’s always great to play at home, but ultimately the players have to go out there and compete and execute. We have to focus in on the task at hand, and it’s a bonus to have the Baylor community behind us.”

Tulsa (7-2) is on a two-match win streak following victories against Louisville, 4-3, and Middle Tennessee, 4-1. The Golden Hurricane began dual match play with two wins over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 6-0, 6-0, and Oral Roberts, 5-0, 4-0. Their first loss was against then-ranked No. 18 Arkansas, 4-3, but they bounced back against Brown with a 4-0 sweep.

Prior to their most recent victories, the Golden Hurricane lost to then-ranked No. 10 Michigan, 4-1. Tulsa boasts one ranked player with Martina Okalova at No. 111.

UCF (4-1) commenced dual match play with wins over then-ranked No. 15 South Carolina, 4-3, and North Texas 4-1, before falling to Alabama, 4-3. They most recently swept Troy, 7-0, and North Florida, 4-0, for a two-match win streak.

“Tulsa and UCF are great opportunities for us,” Scrivano said. “Every match is an opportunity. There are only positive things that can come out of competition and these two teams are going to bring out the best in us.”

Fans can follow the action through live stats and live video. Links to both are available on the women’s tennis schedule page at www.baylorbears.com. A live blog will be supplement Sunday’s match only.

Although there will be no Cub Tennis before the matches, the first 100 fans will receive free pom poms to support the Lady Bears.