Lady Bears tennis preps for weekend home stand

Baylor baseball sophomore catcher was named to the 55-player preseason Golden Spikes Award watch list, USA Baseball announced Friday.More >>
After opening the season with a victory against the No. 8 Alderson Broaddus Battlers on Sunday, the top-ranked and three-time defending national champion Baylor acrobatics & tumbling team will travel to Mequon, Wisconsin, to take on Concordia (Wisconsin) on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT.More >>
The No. 2 Texas A&M equestrian team travels to No. 8 South Carolina in the squad's first conference meet of the spring on Saturday at 9 a.m. CT at One Wood Farm in Blythewood, S.C.More >>
No. 16 Baylor women’s tennis (2-2) hosts a pair of weekend matchups at home against Tulsa on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 3 p.m. (CT) and UCF on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 4 p.m. Both matches will be played at Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.More >>
Texas A&M’s Tyler Davis was honored Friday by being named among 10 candidates for the 2018 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.More >>
