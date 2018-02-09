Aggie hoops Davis named to Abdul-Jabbar award watch list

Texas A&M’s Tyler Davis was honored Friday by being named among 10 candidates for the 2018 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

In March, five finalists will be presented to Mr. Abdul-Jabbar and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee for the 2018 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award. The winner will be honored at ESPN’s College Basketball Awards presented by Wendy’s in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, April 6, 2018.

Davis has stood out as Texas A&M’s most constant, as well as productive player, this season and is the only Aggie to have started all 24 games. The Plano West High School (Texas) product has produced nine double-doubles this season, the second most by a SEC player, while ranking 16th in the league in scoring (14.4 points per game) and second in rebounding (8.9 rebounds per game). He paces the league in field goal percentage at 57.0 percent.

This season, Davis has joined Texas A&M’s exclusive 1,000-Point and 500-Rebound Clubs. The third-year Aggie enters Saturday’s contest against Kentucky ranking 16th in program history with 653 career rebounds and 20th in scoring with 1,188 points.