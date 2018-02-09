How to watch: Lady Bears vs. TCU

The No. 3/3 Baylor Lady Bears (22-1, 12-0) meet TCU (16-7, 7-5) on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. (CT) inside the Ferrell Center.

FOLLOW ALONG

Saturday’s game will be available on FSSW Plus and FoxSportsGo with John Morris (play-by-play) and Jim Haller (analyst) on the call. Fans can also tune in to Rick May (play-by-play) and Lori Fogleman (analyst) on the Baylor Sports Network, IMG College and 1660AM and 99.1FM in Waco.