How to watch: Lady Bears vs. TCU - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

How to watch: Lady Bears vs. TCU

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The No. 3/3 Baylor Lady Bears (22-1, 12-0) meet TCU (16-7, 7-5) on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. (CT) inside the Ferrell Center.

FOLLOW ALONG

Saturday’s game will be available on FSSW Plus and FoxSportsGo with John Morris (play-by-play) and Jim Haller (analyst) on the call. Fans can also tune in to Rick May (play-by-play) and Lori Fogleman (analyst) on the Baylor Sports Network, IMG College and 1660AM and 99.1FM in Waco.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Baylor baseball's Langeliers named to Golden Spikes watch list

    Baylor baseball's Langeliers named to Golden Spikes watch list

    Friday, February 9 2018 5:12 PM EST2018-02-09 22:12:00 GMT

    Baylor baseball sophomore catcher was named to the 55-player preseason Golden Spikes Award watch list, USA Baseball announced Friday.

    More >>

    Baylor baseball sophomore catcher was named to the 55-player preseason Golden Spikes Award watch list, USA Baseball announced Friday.

    More >>

  • Top ranked Baylor A&T takes first road trip

    Top ranked Baylor A&T takes first road trip

    Friday, February 9 2018 5:09 PM EST2018-02-09 22:09:27 GMT

    After opening the season with a victory against the No. 8 Alderson Broaddus Battlers on Sunday, the top-ranked and three-time defending national champion Baylor acrobatics & tumbling team will travel to Mequon, Wisconsin, to take on Concordia (Wisconsin) on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT.

    More >>

    After opening the season with a victory against the No. 8 Alderson Broaddus Battlers on Sunday, the top-ranked and three-time defending national champion Baylor acrobatics & tumbling team will travel to Mequon, Wisconsin, to take on Concordia (Wisconsin) on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT.

    More >>

  • Aggie equestrian travels for top 10 SEC challenge

    Aggie equestrian travels for top 10 SEC challenge

    Friday, February 9 2018 5:06 PM EST2018-02-09 22:06:58 GMT

    The No. 2 Texas A&M equestrian team travels to No. 8 South Carolina in the squad's first conference meet of the spring on Saturday at 9 a.m. CT at One Wood Farm in Blythewood, S.C.

    More >>

    The No. 2 Texas A&M equestrian team travels to No. 8 South Carolina in the squad's first conference meet of the spring on Saturday at 9 a.m. CT at One Wood Farm in Blythewood, S.C.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly