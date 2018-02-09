Large cave found in Texas neighborhood

(Source: Brushy Creek Utllity) WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -
A large cave was discovered in a Williamson County neighborhood. A cave, y'all!
County officials posted on Facebook that they were working with TCEQ to repair a road after the cave was discovered in the 8400 block of Cambria Drive.
Brushy Creek MUD utility posted a picture of the cave. Utility workers found it while responding to reports of a water outage.
The area will be blocked off and closed for the next few weeks during a remediation effort.
