Large cave found in Texas neighborhood

A large cave was discovered in a Williamson County neighborhood. A cave, y'all!

County officials posted on Facebook that they were working with TCEQ to repair a road after the cave was discovered in the 8400 block of Cambria Drive.

Brushy Creek MUD utility posted a picture of the cave. Utility workers found it while responding to reports of a water outage.

The area will be blocked off and closed for the next few weeks during a remediation effort.

