A man wanted for sexual assault out of Virginia was captured in Killeen.

Killeen police and the U.S. Marshal's Office apprehended Dylan Flores, 23, on the 4300 block of Greenlee Drive around 3:30 p.m Thursday. Flores was wanted for sexual assault charges in Chesterfield County, Virginia.

Flores was transported to Bell County to wait for extradition.

