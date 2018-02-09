Man reportedly tried to lure elementary students into his car

Parents of students at Fowler Elementary School were alerted that a man wearing half of a ski mask was reportedly trying to lure students into his car on Friday.

In a message sent by the school, Principal Joyce Lauer said three students said a man tried to convince them to go to his car as they walked to school.

The children all safely made it to school and no one was harmed, the district said. The students said the man was wearing a ski mask that covered the bottom portion of his face. They were walking down Auburn Drive near Griffith Loop between 7:15 a.m. and 7:35 a.m.

"Police and security officials are working closely with us at Fowler Elementary School to make sure students stay safe," Principal Lauer said in a phone call to parents on Friday. "We encourage parents this afternoon and every school day to help us to keep watch over our students as they travel to and from school. Please help us to remind students to never get into a car with or go somewhere with a stranger, and to always report any safety concern."

Killeen police are working with Killeen ISD police to investigate the reports.

Here is the full message Principal Lauer sent to parents:

"This is Joyce Lauer, prinicpal of Fowler Elementary School, calling with an important message for parents regarding student safety. Three Fowler Elementary School students who walked to school this morning have reported to us that they were approached by an unidentified man who tried to convince them to get into his car. The students said this man was a white male about 6-feet-one-inches tall and that he was wearing a half ski mas that partially covered his face, and he was holding car keys. The students said they did not see the man's car. No one was harmed, and the three students made it safely to school. The students said they were walking down a sidewalk on Auburn Drive near Griffith Loop when the man approached them. Killeen Police are investigating, and the school district police department has increased police patrols int he area. Police and security officials are working closesly with us at Fowler Elementary School to make sure students stay safe. We encourage parents this afternoon and every school day to help us to keep watch over our students as they travel to and from school. Please help us to remind students to never get into a car with or go somewhere with a stranger, and to always report any safety concern. Thank you. Again, this is Joyce Lauer, principal of Fowler Elementary School."

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.