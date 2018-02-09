Marlin and Buckholts Independent School Districts loses accreditation status

Marlin and Buckholts Independent School Districts have lost their 2017-2018 accreditation status with the Texas Education Agency.

The TEA announced the accreditation statuses for the 1,201 school districts and charter schools across the state.

An accreditation status recognizes districts and charter schools as a public school that meets specific academic and financial standards.

Marlin and Buckholts ISD are two of four schools that received a Not Accredited-Revoked status.

A Not Accredited-Revoked status means the TEA does not recognize the district as a Texas public school following multiple years of deficiencies in academic and/or financial performance.

All schools that receive a Not Accredited-Revoked status have an opportunity for a review by the TEA and a review at the State Office of Administrative Hearings.

