Sheriff's office seizing over 200 cattle, mostly longhorns; only 5 percent of herd healthy

The search warrant said after observation, it was reported that the herd had a body condition score ranging from very thin, to borderline. (Source: Search Warrant)

Warning: Images and details in this story could be considered graphic

The Hill County Sheriff's Office said they are seizing longhorns on a ranch in Aquilla on Friday morning.

The sheriff's office said that some of the cattle are going to be brought to a location in West, while some may have to be put down at the location because they are incredibly malnourished. The sheriff's office added that only 5 percent of the herd is healthy. There are more than 200 cattle, mostly longhorns, in the herd.

While they are trying to herd the cattle onto the trailers, some are falling over because they are so weak.

In December, authorities met with the owner and told her she had to hire someone to watch the herd because over 50 percent of the cattle showed signs of hunger. The owner, Leletia O'Malley signed an agreement allowing monitoring of the physical condition of the animals during this time.

The search warrant said after observation, it was reported that the herd had a body condition score ranging from very thin, to borderline.

On Feb. 7, photographs showed multiple dead longhorns that had been placed in a secluded area. They were in an area where the water drains across the carcasses into the surface water of Patton Lake.

The search warrant also said that no hay or tubs of protein were provided for the cattle in sub-freezing temperatures. The search warrant also said that the animals were not fed properly and some were deceased and piled up.

The owner is cooperating with the operation.

The humane society of North Texas is assisting the sheriff's office.

After 10 days, there will be a hearing to determine whether or not the cattle can be returned to the owner or stay in the custody of the humane society. The humane society will be looking for permanent and temporary homes for the cattle.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.