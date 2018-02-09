Police: Man with five warrants busts through motel wall to avoid arrest

A 40-year-old man attempted to avoid police by busting through a motel room wall before running away, police said.

Madisonville police said officers and Madison County deputies went to a motel on 2007 E. Main St. to arrest Travissance Smith on five felony warrants on Feb. 7.

When officers arrived, Smith refused to open the door. Instead, he busted through the east wall inside of the room, which led to a storage room, police said.

Smith was caught after a short chase on foot and K9 deployment.

He was taken to the Madison County jail and additionally charged with resisting arrest, evading arrest and criminal mischief.

