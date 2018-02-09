Amber alert issued for 2-year-old girl in North Texas

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl from Mesquite.

The Mesquite Police Department said Amia Blanton was last seen wearing a pink and green Nike jacket, green sweatpants and brown boots with fur lining.

She is described as 2'02" with brown hair, brown eyes and a scar on her right eyebrow.

Police said they are looking for Levita Gant in connection with her abduction. Gant is driving a white 2016 Nissan Versa with a Texas license plate number GWK2818.

Law enforcement officials believe Blanton is in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this incident call the Mesquite Police Department at 972-216-6759.

