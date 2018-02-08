Police rescue 16-year-old girl from strip club, reunite her with her mother

Acevedo said in his tweet that the unit removed her from a horrific set of circumstances and reunited her with her mother. (Source: Google Maps)

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted Thursday night that he was proud of the work of his vice unit that rescued a 16-year-old from a strip club.

Acevedo said in his tweet that the unit removed her from a horrific set of circumstances and reunited her with her mother.

Proud of our Vice Unit who rescued a 16 year old girl from a strip club & removed her from a horrific set of circumstances & reunited her with her mother. The criminal investigation into the club and others who are involved in the exploitation of this child continues. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) February 9, 2018

KTRK in Houston reported that a judge had ordered the closure of the Fantasy Plaza Caberet. They said that the city urged a judge for a temporary injunction following a string of arrests for crimes that allegedly happened at the strip club, including prostitution.

