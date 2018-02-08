Police rescue 16-year-old girl from strip club, reunite her with - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police rescue 16-year-old girl from strip club, reunite her with her mother

By Taylor Corbett, Digital Content Manager
HOUSTON, TX (KXXV) -

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted Thursday night that he was proud of the work of his vice unit that rescued a 16-year-old from a strip club.

Acevedo said in his tweet that the unit removed her from a horrific set of circumstances and reunited her with her mother. 

KTRK in Houston reported that a judge had ordered the closure of the Fantasy Plaza Caberet. They said that the city urged a judge for a temporary injunction following a string of arrests for crimes that allegedly happened at the strip club, including prostitution.   

