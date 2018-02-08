Person killed in I-35 accident identified as high school student

The accident is near Elm Mott. (Source: TxDOT)

A man who died after driving into the back of an 18-wheeler on I-35 Thursday evening has been identified.

In a Facebook post just before 11 p.m., West ISD identified him as Jacob Bates, a high school senior.

District Superintendent David Truitt says district staff and counselors will be on hand for students Friday morning, along with the West Ministerial Alliance and Region 12 Crisis Team.

All student events are canceled for the day as well, including the baseball scrimmage and pep rally.

DPS Sgt. Dave Roberts said there was a chemical spill on the interstate at Hilltop Street, north of Elm Mott when the accident happened in the southbound lane. There was a clean-up crew on scene when it happened.

Bates was transported to the hospital with severe injuries, and passed away later that evening.

TxDOT said the area was cleared around 10 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.