Man dies after accident involving semi on I-35

The accident is near Elm Mott. (Source: TxDOT)

DPS Sgt. Dave Roberts said that a man has died after he ran into the back of a semi-truck Thursday evening on I-35.

Roberts said that there was a chemical spill on I-35 at Hilltop St. North of Elm Mott when the accident happened in the southbound lane. There was a clean-up crew on scene when the accident happened.

The man was transported to the hospital with severe injuries. He passed away later that evening.

TxDOT said the area was cleared around 10 p.m.

