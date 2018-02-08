AVOID AREA: Man dies after accident involving semi on I-35

Sports' highest court has rejected appeals by 45 Russian athletes plus two coaches who were banned from the Pyeongchang Olympics.More >>
Opposition from Democratic liberals and tea-party Republicans in Congress may imperil a budget deal reached by Senate leaders to keep the government operating past midnight Thursday.More >>
US stocks take more losses as banks and industrial companies decline following losses in the final minutes of trading a day ago.More >>
DPS Sgt. Dave Roberts said that a man has died after he ran into the back of a semi-truck Thursday evening on I-35.More >>
