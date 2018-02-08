AVOID AREA: Man dies after accident involving semi on I-35

DPS Sgt. Dave Roberts said that a man has died after he ran into the back of a semi-truck Thursday evening on I-35.

Roberts said that there was a chemical spill on I-35 at Hilltop St. North of Elm Mott when the accident happened in the southbound lane. There was a clean-up crew on scene when the accident happened.

The man was transported to the hospital with severe injuries. He passed away later that evening.

Roberts said that he believes crews will be cleaning the scene until midnight and asks drivers to avoid the area.

TxDOT said the main lanes are closed and all traffic is being diverted to the southbound frontage road at exit 343.

