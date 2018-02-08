Report: Dan Patrick says Sandra Bullock can't shoot Wendy Davis film in the Texas Senate

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said that if he can help it, the movie based on former state senator Wendy Davis' filibuster will not be shot in the Texas Senate chamber, according to the Austin Statesman.

The movie, Let Her Speak, is based on Davis' 2013 filibuster. Sandra Bullock will star as Davis.

Wendy Davis filibustered for 11 hours in June 2013 to temporarily help kill a bill that would have implemented abortion restrictions.

Her filibuster helped delay the bill, but it was passed several weeks later during a special session.

After the filibuster, Davis' pink tennis shoes became an icon on social media. She ran for governor of Texas in 2014, losing to Greg Abbott.

“If I have anything to do with that, I’m not going to let them use the Senate chamber to shoot because they have already disgraced it once. I’m not going to let them do it again,” Patrick said during a speech to a conservative think tank.

The Statesman said that Patrick has received a copy of the script, but he has not read it. Patrick said that he was portrayed as a villain in the movie and has a line where he uses a curse word.

Patrick said he does not curse.

The Statesman also said that Patrick speculated with his wife about who would play him and suggested Brad Pitt or George Clooney.

