Baylor Softball looks to build off of last year's success, Lady Bears open season Friday

The Baylor Lady Bears are coming off a 2017 season that included a trip to the Women's College World Series. This year, they look to build off of that success, but the Lady Bears are no strangers to having success, as Baylor's Softball program has been dominant for the last several years.

For the seventh straight season, Baylor is ranked in the preseason polls, and cracked the top 10 for the fifth time in program history. The Lady Bears will open the season as the No. 10 team in the nation as they are ranked tenth in the 2018 USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Top 25 Coaches Poll.

The Lady Bears will kick off the new season on Friday at Getterman Stadium, as they host Northwestern State for a two day, three game series.

BU will open it's 2018 Big 12 schedule with the two-time defending champions, No. 1 Oklahoma, at home in late March.

