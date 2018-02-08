Video of octopus hatching goes viral on social media

The aquarium is located in Virginia Beach in Virginia. (Source: Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center/Facebook)

The Virginia Aquarium and Maine Science Center posted a video of octopuses hatching from eggs on their Facebook on Tuesday - the post now has over 1 million views.

They said that they are cautiously optimistic about the eggs because it is common for octopuses to lay over 100 eggs to make sure one makes it to adulthood.

"Thankfully, these little critters are going to receive the best possible chance from our incredible animal care team," the aquarium said.

