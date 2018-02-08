Texas A&M Women’s Golf Takes On Florida State Match-Up This Weekend

Texas A&M’s women’s golf team heads to the Florida State Match-Up for their first tournament of the spring season, February 9-11. The 12-team, 54-hole tournament is held on the par 72/6,212-yard Don Veller Seminole Golf Club.

The Aggies compete against No. 7 South Carolina, No. 13 Michigan State, No. 16 Virginia, Coastal Carolina, Columbia, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Notre Dame, Princeton and hosts Florida State.

Texas A&M senior Maddie Szeryk is looking to continue her success at the event, as she won the 2016 version of the event, and finished second in the 2017 tournament.

In addition to the traditional format where team and individual champions are crowned, each school is paired up with another competing school for the Match-Up portion of the event. The Match-Up portion of the event counts the best four scores from the paired up teams, along with the highest score among the 10 players. Texas A&M and Florida State have won the match-up portion for each of the past three seasons, and are paired up again for the 2018 tournament.

Szeryk, Courtney Dow, Amber Park, Chloe Velasco and Elizabeth Caldarelli make up the lineup for Texas A&M, with Ariana Saenz competing as an individual.