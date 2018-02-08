Police: Officer who was arrested for prostitution, rearrested fo - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police: Officer who was arrested for prostitution, rearrested for invasive visual recording

By Taylor Corbett, Digital Content Manager
Willie Rafael Lopez (Source: McLennan County Jail) Willie Rafael Lopez (Source: McLennan County Jail)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Waco police said that an officer that was arrested in January for prostitution has been rearrested for Invasive Visual Recording by the McLennan County Sheriff's Office. 

They said evidence recovered in the sheriff's office investigation led to the additional arrest warrant.

35-year-old Willie Rafael Lopez was immediately put on administrative leave after his first arrest in January. 

Waco police said Lopez will remain on administrative leave pending the police department's internal investigation.

