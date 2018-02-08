Officer arrested and charged with prostitution indefinitely suspended

Waco police said that an officer arrested in January for prostitution charges has been indefinitely suspended.

Waco police said that an officer that was arrested in January for prostitution has been rearrested for Invasive Visual Recording by the McLennan County Sheriff's Office in February.

35-year-old Willy Rafael Lopez was immediately put on administrative leave after his first arrest in January.

In April, Waco police said that a thorough internal investigation found that Lopez violated departmental policy. He was indefinitely suspended on April 2.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.