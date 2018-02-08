Officer arrested and charged with prostitution indefinitely susp - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Officer arrested and charged with prostitution indefinitely suspended

By Taylor Corbett, Digital Content Manager
By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Willie Rafael Lopez (Source: McLennan County Jail) Willie Rafael Lopez (Source: McLennan County Jail)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Waco police said that an officer arrested in January for prostitution charges has been indefinitely suspended. 

Waco police said that an officer that was arrested in January for prostitution has been rearrested for Invasive Visual Recording by the McLennan County Sheriff's Office in February. 

35-year-old Willy Rafael Lopez was immediately put on administrative leave after his first arrest in January.

In April, Waco police said that a thorough internal investigation found that Lopez violated departmental policy. He was indefinitely suspended on April 2. 

