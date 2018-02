A convoy of nine trucks carrying windmills will be passing through Bryan on Thursday, shutting down an intersection of Highway 6.

Police said the intersection of Boonville and Highway 6 will be shut down for two hours.

The trucks will come in three waves of three vehicles, with the first group to reach Bryan around 12:15-12:30 p.m.

The trucks are traveling from Houston.

