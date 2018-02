A 24-year-old Fort Hood soldier has died of terminal illness.

Fort Hood said Pfc. John Paul Funderburk, Jr. died on Feb. 6 in Irving, Texas.

Funderburk entered active-duty in January 2016 as a utilities equipment repairer. In Nov. 2017, he was assigned to the Warrior Transition Brigade, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center on Fort Hood.

He was awarded an Army Achievement Medal, a National Defence Service Medal and an Amry Service Ribbon.

