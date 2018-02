30 people were arrested during the sting. (Source: KXXV)

Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.

The two operations took place in Temple six days apart. 15 people were arrested in each sting.

Four of those arrested are Fort Hood soldiers and three are undocumented immigrants.

The sheriff said one of the suspects arrested, Tyler Willison, a Fort Hood soldier, was found in possession of a knife, six strands of rope, duct tape and a body bag. Willison brought the rope to the room during the operation, the sheriff said.

During the sting, one of the suspects entered the room with a gun.

The ages of those arrested ranged from 17-57.

Deputies said 13 of the suspects arrested are Temple residences.

During an 8-hour period, the department sent 5,800 texts.

