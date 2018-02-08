Baylor football adds O-line depth on signing day

Baylor head coach Matt Rhule announced the signing of offensive lineman Johncarlo Valentin on National Signing Day Wednesday.

Originally from Philadelphia, Valentin (VAL-in-TINE) played the 2017 season at ASA College in Brooklyn, N.Y. He was voted a member of the All-Northeast Football Conference team and helped ASA College to a 9-1 record and a Valley of the Sun Bowl win.

Valentin was ranked by ESPN as the No. 21 JUCO recruit in the country and its No. 1 offensive guard. Out of high school, the four-star signee was the No. 277 player nationally at Imhotep Institute Charter School.

Valentin joins the previously announced 21 student-athletes signed during the inaugural early signing period in December.

Of Baylor’s 22 signees in the class of 2018, 17 hail from the state of Texas. Entering Wednesday, the class was ranked as high as No. 18 nationally by ESPN.

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown/Last

Johncarlo Valentin OL 6-5 330 Philadelphia, PA/ASA College

Johncarlo Valentin (6-5, 330)

OL | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania | ASA College

Powerful offensive line prospect who can play guard or tackle … starred at ASA College in Brooklyn, N.Y. under coach Joe Osovet ... played in four games as a sophomore … 2017 second team All-Northeast Football Conference selection … helped team to 9-1 record and a Valley of the Sun Bowl victory … ESPN ranks as a four-star recruit … ESPN’s No. 21 JUCO recruit for 2018 … No. 1 JUCO offensive guard … No. 35 junior college player nationally according to 247 Sports … three-star recruit … No. 3 player in Pennsylvania … No. 1 JUCO offensive guard … spent freshman season in 2016 at Lackawanna College … out of high school was ranked as a four-star recruit by Rivals and 247Sports … invited to The Opening Finals in Beaverton, Oregon … rated No. 277 overall for class of 2016 by 247Sports … In 2016 was ranked as the No. 9 overall recruit in Pennsylvania by Rivals and 247Sports, and No. 10 by ESPN … prepped at Imhotep Institute Charter School under coach Al Crosby … helped Imhotep to a state championship victory in 2015 … last name pronounced VAL-in-TIN … chose Baylor over Texas, Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri