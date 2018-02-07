Sheriff's office: Officers terminate pursuit of robbery suspect - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Sheriff's office: Officers terminate pursuit of robbery suspect due to public safety risks

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

A pursuit of a robbery suspect has been terminated. 

Williamson County Sheriff Chody tweeted Wednesday night that a pursuit of a robbery suspect was happening near Interstate 35 and Highway 29 near Wolf Ranch. 

Chody said that the units pursued the suspect into Austin but after weighing the public risks, officers decided to terminate the pursuit. 

No other details were released at this time. 

