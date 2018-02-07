More than 10 Twin Peaks biker cases to be dismissed

The attorney for Twin Peaks biker Jorge Salinas said that it appears Salinas hearing will be canceled, and his case will be dismissed. He said he will likely hold a press conference tomorrow at the courthouse with other attorneys.

The attorney also said that Twin Peak's biker Billy McRee's attorney has also been notified that the district attorney's office will ask to be recused from the case.

Sources said the McLennan County District Attorney’s office will file more than 10 dismissal motions in connection with the Twin Peaks shootout on Thursday.

Sources in the courthouse said that 13 cases will be dismissed, two will be recused and eight bikers who were not indicted will be refused for prosecution.

The first Twin Peaks biker trial with Jacob Carrizal was declared a mistrial in Nov. 2017. The second trial for Matthew Clendennen was pushed back.

In May 2015, a shoutout at Twin Peaks in Waco between several motorcycle clubs, including the Bandidos and the Cossacks, left nine dead and 20 others injured. More than 150 bikers were indicted after the shootout.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.