Central Texas police departments use social media as a way to prevent car burglaries

This year, at least two Central Texas police departments have been using social media as a way to help combat car burglaries.

Hewitt and Robinson police departments are posting every night at 9 p.m. a reminder to lock their vehicles and hide their valuables. The effort came after a spike in car burglaries of unlocked cars in those areas.

The social media campaign aims to make the 9 p.m. routine happen.

Both police departments report a decline in car burglaries since they started posting about locking their cars and hiding valuables.

