Secret Service Office warns of increase in counterfeit $50 bills in area

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

There has been an increase of $50 bills passing through the area. 

According to the Waco Secret Service Office, there has been a significant increase in counterfeit $50. Most of the counterfeit money is being passed in the Bell and McLennan County area. 

The Secret Service wants the public to know to be very cautious when receiving a $50 bill. 

