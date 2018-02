Police said the robbery happened on Wednesday around 7:45 a.m. (Source: Google Maps)

Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a bakery in the 1000 block of W. Jasper Dr. in Killeen on Wednesday morning.

Police said around 7:45 a.m. a man walked into the Sweet Eats Bakery and assaulted a woman before taking money from the business.

Police do not know if the suspect had a weapon.

The woman was taken to the hospital for precautionary measures.

If you have any information on this incident call Killeen police at 254-501-8830.

