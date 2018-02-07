Police arrest suspect who robbed bakery

Police said the robbery happened on Wednesday around 7:45 a.m. (Source: Google Maps)

Police have arrested a man suspected of robbing a bakery in the 1000 block of W. Jasper Dr. in Killeen on Wednesday morning.

Police said around 7:45 a.m. a man walked into the Sweet Eats Bakery and assaulted a woman before taking money from the business.

Police do not know if the suspect had a weapon.

The woman was taken to the hospital for precautionary measures.

Police said that they received information about the suspect and were able to locate him and take him into custody.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.