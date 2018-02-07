5th Annual Widowed Valentine Luncheon for CTX community

For the Feb. 7. edition of Central Texas Living, Ann Harder spoke with Brent and Carri Shehorn, owners of Lake Shore Funeral Home.

During the interview, the Shehorn's talked about hosting a luncheon for widowed men and women in the community on Valentine’s Day.

The 5th Annual Widowed Valentine Luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. through 1 p.m. at Lake Shore Funeral Home on Feb. 14.

Those wanting to attend must RSVP by 12 p.m. on Feb. 12.

For more information and how to register visit www.lakeshorefuneralhome.com.

