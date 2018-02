The sheriff said the driver was high on marijuana and cough syrup.(Source: Sheriff Chody/Twitter)

Williamson County Sheriff Chody shared a video on Twitter of an intoxicated driver driving off during a traffic stop, dragging the deputy.

"WilCo Sheriffs deputies showed great restraint when deadly force could've been used therefore it wont make national news," Cody said on Twitter. "Deputy is ok, thank God!"

The sheriff said the driver was high on marijuana and cough syrup.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.