National Signing Day 2018: See where CTX athletes are going

National Signing Day saw athletes from across Central Texas find their homes at the next level. Below is a list of players from our area that committed to their schools today.

Belton High School:

Delaney Presley signed with University of Texas-Tyler Track & Field

Mackenzie Bartlett signed with Temple College to play softball

Erica Anderson signed with Texas Women’s University to play soccer

Tiarra Hodges signed with University of Arkansas - Little Rock to play soccer

Alexis Jones signed with LeTourneau University to play golf

Cameron Davis signed with Henderson State University to play football

Marshall Fish signed with Trinity University to play football

Clayton Blank signed with Tarleton State University to play football

China Spring High School:

Brayden Mathis signed with The United States Air Force Academy to play football

Connally High School:

Hannah Fraga signed with Austin College to run cross county and track

Killeen High School:

Tanjala Smith signed with University of Nebraska - Omaha to play softball

Gatesville High School:

Austin Lee signed with Trinity Valley Community College to play football

Mart High School:

Jalon Kirven signed with University of Mary Hardin Baylor to play football

Robinson High School:

Kendall Simpson signed with Concordia University - Austin to play soccer

Waco High School:

Trae Cherry signed with Arkansas Pine Bluff to play football

Terrance Hamilton signed with University of Texas - Permian Basin to play football

Michael Stimpson signed with University of Mary Hardin Baylor to play football

David Vaughn signed with McMurry University to play football

Nakeveyon Vincent signed with Navarro College to play football

If you know of an athlete that is not included in this list, please send it to mfleet@kxxv.com.

