National Signing Day 2018: See where CTX athletes are going

Josh McDaniels has backed out of a deal to become the Indianapolis' Colts new coach, a decision that shocked the franchise hours after it announced his hiring.More >>
Josh McDaniels has backed out of a deal to become the Indianapolis' Colts new coach, a decision that shocked the franchise hours after it announced his hiring.More >>
National Signing Day saw athletes from across Central Texas find their homes at the next level.More >>
National Signing Day saw athletes from across Central Texas find their homes at the next level.More >>
Manu Lecomte scored 18 points and added four assists to help lead Baylor to a 67-56 victory over Oklahoma State on Tuesday night.More >>
Manu Lecomte scored 18 points and added four assists to help lead Baylor to a 67-56 victory over Oklahoma State on Tuesday night.More >>
No. 14 Texas A&M hosts Ole Miss in an SEC women’s basketball game on Thursday, February 8 at 7 p.m.More >>
No. 14 Texas A&M hosts Ole Miss in an SEC women’s basketball game on Thursday, February 8 at 7 p.m.More >>
Outfielder Chase Sortor and pitcher Shane Daughety received the honors for Jan. 29-Feb. 4.More >>
Outfielder Chase Sortor and pitcher Shane Daughety received the honors for Jan. 29-Feb. 4.More >>