National Signing Day 2018: See where CTX athletes are going - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

National Signing Day 2018: See where CTX athletes are going

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

National Signing Day saw athletes from across Central Texas find their homes at the next level. Below is a list of players from our area that committed to their schools today.

Belton High School:

  • Delaney Presley signed with University of Texas-Tyler Track & Field
  • Mackenzie Bartlett signed with Temple College to play softball
  • Erica Anderson signed with Texas Women’s University to play soccer
  • Tiarra Hodges signed with University of Arkansas - Little Rock to play soccer
  • Alexis Jones signed with LeTourneau University to play golf
  • Cameron Davis signed with Henderson State University to play football
  • Marshall Fish signed with Trinity University to play football
  • Clayton Blank signed with Tarleton State University to play football

China Spring High School:

  • Brayden Mathis signed with The United States Air Force Academy to play football

Connally High School:

  • Hannah Fraga signed with Austin College to run cross county and track

Killeen High School:

  • Tanjala Smith signed with University of Nebraska - Omaha to play softball

Gatesville High School:

  • Austin Lee signed with Trinity Valley Community College to play football

Mart High School:

  • Jalon Kirven signed with University of Mary Hardin Baylor to play football

Robinson High School:

  • Kendall Simpson signed with Concordia University - Austin to play soccer

Waco High School:

  • Trae Cherry signed with Arkansas Pine Bluff to play football
  • Terrance Hamilton signed with University of Texas - Permian Basin to play football
  • Michael Stimpson signed with University of Mary Hardin Baylor to play football
  • David Vaughn signed with McMurry University to play football
  • Nakeveyon Vincent signed with Navarro College to play football

If you know of an athlete that is not included in this list, please send it to mfleet@kxxv.com.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly