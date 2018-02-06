Home believed to be stolen located, was repossessed by CTX company

A home that was believed to be stolen has been located.

A Madisonville couple reported their home had been stolen from their property. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said that the home was missing from a lot on Mustang Loop.

KTRK-TV reported that the home had been repossessed by a company in Temple, not being paid off by the previous owner. The home was found in Rockdale.

The sheriff's office said they are looking to speak with the man who sold the home to the couple.

