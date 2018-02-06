Pair of Highlanders share POTW honors

For the second consecutive week, a pair of McLennan baseball players have been tabbed North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Players of the Week. Outfielder Chase Sortor and pitcher Shane Daughety received the honors for Jan. 29-Feb. 4.

Sortor, a sophomore from Belton, was named the Position Player of the Week after averaging .352 at the plate in the Highlanders’ five games. He also hit three doubles and two home runs, recorded seven RBIs and six runs scored. Daughety, a sophomore right hander from Tomball, was named the Pitcher of the Week. He made two appearances on the mound for the Highlanders last week, picking up two wins while not allowing a run. In his six innings pitched, he struck out seven batters and issued no walks.

Highlander forward Jashawn Talton was named the men’s basketball Player of the Week for the second consecutive week. The Oklahoma City native scored 34 points in two games, shooting 66.7 percent from the field against Temple and 71.4 percent against Hill. He also shot 50 percent from 3-point range in the two games and was 5-7 from the free throw line.