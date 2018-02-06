UMHB women's hoops cracks top 25

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball team is ranked 25th in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Top 25 Poll, released today. This is the fourth consecutive poll in which the Cru has received votes and first time in program history UMHB has been voted to a numeric ranking.

UMHB’s nine total points put them in a three-way tie with St. Benedict and American Southwest Conference foe UT Dallas for 25th place. Amherst College is the unanimous No. 1 with a 22-0 record and 200 points. Whitman is second with 184 points while Wartburg rounds out the top three with 183 points.

UMHB is currently 19-3 on the season with a 12-1 mark in conference play. The Cru closed out the home slate on Saturday, notching the program’s first undefeated season at home since moving in to the Mayborn Campus Center and guaranteeing themselves as least a No. 2 seed in the 2018 ASC Championship Tournament. UMHB returns to action on Saturday, February 10th in a 2 p.m. game at Concordia University Texas in Austin.

The WBCA NCAA Division III Coaches Poll Committee is made up of nine head coaches at Division III institutions. All are members of the WBCA. The 2017-18 committee members are Mary Beth Spirk, non-voting chair (Moravian), Kristen Dowling (Claremont-Mudd-Scripps), Renee DeVarney (Swarthmore), Jessica Ott (Alverno), Kate Pearson (Cabrini), Jennifer Reimer (Case Western Reserve), Alex Richey (Oglethorpe), Dan Roiger (Saint Lawrence) and Kelly Thompson (Roger Williams).