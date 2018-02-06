UMHB women's hoops cracks top 25

No. 14 Texas A&M hosts Ole Miss in an SEC women’s basketball game on Thursday, February 8 at 7 p.m.More >>
Outfielder Chase Sortor and pitcher Shane Daughety received the honors for Jan. 29-Feb. 4.More >>
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball team is ranked 25th in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Top 25 Poll, released today.More >>
Texas A&M puts its modest two-game winning streak on the line Wednesday as the Aggies travel to the plains of Alabama for a showdown with SEC-leading Auburn.More >>
Texas A&M’ 2018 women’s tennis recruiting class is No. 1 in the nation in Tennis Recruiting Network’s Top 25 Winter Rankings, announced Monday.More >>
