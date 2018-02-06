Lady Bears' Brown named to POTY watch list

Baylor women’s basketball junior Kalani Brown has been named to the 2018 John R. Wooden Award Wendy’s Late Season 20 list. The 6-7 center is one of two representatives from the Big 12 Conference still in consideration for the national player of the year award.

Brown, who leads Baylor and is second in the conference with 11 double-doubles on the season, averages a team-high .671 field goal percentage and a team-high 20.2 points per game. Through 23 games this season, Brown leads the nation in field goal percentage, ranks 11th in field goals made (186), 21st in points per game (20.2) and 32nd in final points (465).

The Slidell, La. native has recorded two 30-point performances, 12 20-point efforts, one 20-rebound contest and 11 10-rebound games. Brown’s career-high 21 rebounds against Lamar on Nov. 10, 2017, is the highest recorded by any Big 12 player this season and the 12th-most in an NCAA Division I game this year.

The 2018 Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year is also in consideration for the 2018 Citizen Trophy and 2018 Wade Trophy. Brown is one of 10 finalists for the 2018 Lisa Leslie Award, which recognizes the top center in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball.

2018 John R. Wooden Award Wendy’s Late Season Top 20

Kristine Anigwe – California

Ariel Atkins – Texas

Kalani Brown – Baylor

Lexie Brown – Duke

Jordin Canada – UCLA

Napheesa Collier – UConn

Sophie Cunningham – Missouri

Asia Durr – Louisville

Katelynn Flaherty – Michigan

Megan Gustafson – Iowa

Sabrina Ionescu – Oregon

Teaira McCowan – Mississippi State

Kelsey Mitchell – Ohio State

Kia Nurse – UConn

Arike Ogunbowale – Notre Dame

Katie Lou Samuelson – UConn

Shakayla Thomas – Florida State

Victoria Vivians – Mississippi State

Gabby Williams – UConn

A’ja Wilson – South Carolina