Waco Transit to apply for grant to keep evening transportation service running

A Mixed Martial Arts fighter shared tips and tricks to prepare Fort Hood soldiers for combat situations over seas.More >>
A Dallas County court will not pursue accusations that the McLennan County District Attorney and a Waco police detective lied during testimony at a disqualification hearing in August of 2016.More >>
The Lampasas County District Clerk, Cody Reed was arrested for the offense of theft by a public servant on Friday, according to the Lampasas County Jail.More >>
