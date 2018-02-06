Waco Transit to apply for grant to keep evening transportation service running

Waco Transit plans to reapply for a state grant that would allow them to continue running its evening service.

Evening Link runs from 8:30 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The $3 ride must be booked in advance.

"With the local cab company closing, there is a need for transportation in the evening service," Waco Transit General Manager said. "We believe a lot of people would miss out if the service wasn't available. That's a lot of people who couldn't get to school or work."

The funding for the service is expected to run until August.

