Former pastor arrested for online solicitation of a minor, sentenced to 20 years

A former pastor has been arrested on charges of online solicitation of a minor.

Whitney police said Monday that Benjamin Nelson was arrested for the second-degree felony and five related charges.

A 13-year-old reported to Whitney police that she had met Nelson online and had engaged in sexual contact. Nelson was a pastor at a local church at the time.

Whitney police said that Nelson pleaded guilty to all five counts and was sentenced to 20 years to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and required to register as a lifetime sex offender.

